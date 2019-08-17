Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 641,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $149,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 33.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $991,793,000 after buying an additional 1,063,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $815,190,000 after buying an additional 144,464 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Biogen by 18.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 922,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,158,000 after buying an additional 142,412 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Biogen by 424.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 922,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,113,000 after buying an additional 746,711 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 790,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,885,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.68. The stock had a trading volume of 953,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.06. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $216.12 and a twelve month high of $358.41. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 44.89% and a net margin of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 32.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Biogen from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.74.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.