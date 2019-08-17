Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 963,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.46% of Hershey worth $129,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hershey by 365.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 953,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,523,000 after acquiring an additional 748,757 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Hershey by 236.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 689,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,368,000 after acquiring an additional 484,496 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Hershey by 75.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,111,000 after acquiring an additional 394,684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,146,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,385,000 after purchasing an additional 381,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 17.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,224,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,428,000 after purchasing an additional 331,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hershey from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Hershey from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.71.

NYSE:HSY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.44. 931,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.67. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $156.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.09.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.773 dividend. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.92%.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil acquired 1,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.14 per share, for a total transaction of $129,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony J. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $652,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,126.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,100 shares of company stock worth $401,990 and sold 661,336 shares worth $86,643,260. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.