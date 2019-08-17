Swiss National Bank Sells 21,500 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $178,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,839. The company has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.77 and a 12 month high of $209.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total value of $10,437,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,434.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.25, for a total value of $298,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,650 shares of company stock valued at $18,898,540 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $202.00 price objective on Ecolab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura raised their price objective on Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

