Swiss National Bank Sells 66,700 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,911,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.37% of SYSCO worth $135,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SYSCO by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,401,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,825,000 after acquiring an additional 54,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,070,000 after buying an additional 1,076,459 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of SYSCO by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 25,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,620,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYSCO stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $72.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,679,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.33. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $59.44 and a 1 year high of $75.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.52.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. SYSCO had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SYSCO from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SYSCO from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

