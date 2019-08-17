Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,882 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Synopsys worth $23,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $616,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Synopsys by 0.3% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 220,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,424,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 27.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $1,823,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 137.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In related news, Director Steven Walske sold 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $310,402.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,368.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Geus Aart De sold 156,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $18,287,115.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 189,894 shares in the company, valued at $22,246,082.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,180 shares of company stock worth $24,653,559. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

SNPS opened at $128.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.14 and a 52 week high of $138.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.64.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $836.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.41 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.