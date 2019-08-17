Syscoin (SYS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.63 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 17th. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $15.47 million and $2.63 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0276 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittylicious, YoBit, Livecoin and Sistemkoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.02 or 0.00715257 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011957 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00015246 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000529 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 561,100,620 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org.

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Trade By Trade, Livecoin, Upbit, YoBit, Bittylicious, Binance, Poloniex, Bittrex and Tux Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

