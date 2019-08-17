TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Receives €21.79 Average Price Target from Analysts

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €21.79 ($25.34).

TEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.75 ($26.45) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.50 ($27.33) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €21.50 ($25.00) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of ETR:TEG traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during trading on Monday, hitting €21.02 ($24.44). 388,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.87. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €21.02. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €19.33 ($22.48) and a 52-week high of €22.48 ($26.14).

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

