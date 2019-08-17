Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Down 1% on Analyst Downgrade

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)’s share price traded down 1% during trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $44.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Targa Resources traded as low as $33.05 and last traded at $33.21, 48,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,418,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.53.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho set a $45.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Targa Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.15. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 1,820.00%.

About Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.