Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Price Down 1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) shares were down 1% during trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $44.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Targa Resources traded as low as $33.05 and last traded at $33.21, approximately 48,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,418,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.53.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Mizuho set a $45.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Targa Resources to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,527,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,023,000 after purchasing an additional 387,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,752,000 after purchasing an additional 241,381 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.7% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,820.00%.

Targa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.