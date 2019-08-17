TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 95,087 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $22,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CELG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Celgene by 89.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,656,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,571,387,000 after buying an additional 7,856,422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celgene by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,179,000 after buying an additional 787,638 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Celgene during the first quarter worth about $637,066,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Celgene by 4.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,865,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,692,000 after buying an additional 172,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Celgene by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,990,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,090,000 after buying an additional 28,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELG opened at $94.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. Celgene Co. has a 52-week low of $58.59 and a 52-week high of $98.97.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CELG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays downgraded Celgene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Celgene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.81.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

