TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,349,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 105,900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.88% of Just Energy Group worth $18,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JE. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Just Energy Group by 245.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 23,703 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Just Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Just Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Just Energy Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 191,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 61,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

JE has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC lowered shares of Just Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Just Energy Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Just Energy Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

NYSE:JE opened at $1.71 on Friday. Just Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $670.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.86 million. Just Energy Group had a positive return on equity of 47.01% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Just Energy Group Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

