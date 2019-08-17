TD Asset Management Inc. Has $25.17 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 757,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,422 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Corning worth $25,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,814,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,781,272,000 after buying an additional 597,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,778,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $325,210,000 after buying an additional 874,576 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,490,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $314,131,000 after buying an additional 2,837,072 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,386,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $311,923,000 after buying an additional 2,117,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Corning by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,417,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $254,263,000 after buying an additional 190,145 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of Corning stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

In related news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 194,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,207,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLW. Bank of America raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.31 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.