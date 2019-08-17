TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,442 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 52,775 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $16,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 634 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,073.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.15.

NYSE:LUV opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.41.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

