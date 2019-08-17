TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,704 Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 540,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,704 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $19,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul J. Jones sold 11,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $417,722.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,561.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jochen Zeitz sold 2,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $73,602.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,899. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HOG opened at $32.26 on Friday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $46.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush set a $35.00 price objective on Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

