TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,103 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,103 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 24,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $39.41 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.99.

