TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,978 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $20,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $184.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $143.87 and a 1 year high of $207.72.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 35.73%.

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns bought 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,550.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,643 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,297.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total transaction of $2,642,783.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,072,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on GD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.47.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

