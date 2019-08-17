TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,910 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $17,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,042,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,481,339,000 after buying an additional 113,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,138,000 after buying an additional 78,143 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,041,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,473,000 after buying an additional 37,573 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 972,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $399,528,000 after buying an additional 20,218 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 492,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,380,000 after buying an additional 63,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $353.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $353.00 price objective (down previously from $408.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.25.

Shares of REGN opened at $296.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.88. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $287.66 and a fifty-two week high of $442.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

