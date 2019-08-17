Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on August 30th

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.78. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $14.20.

About Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

