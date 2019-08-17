Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) to announce ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.42). Teladoc Health reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDOC. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Teladoc Health to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

NYSE TDOC traded up $3.49 on Monday, reaching $60.43. 2,037,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,291. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $42.08 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05.

In related news, President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 29,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $2,058,251.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 29,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,058,251.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 9,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $549,877.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,901.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,763 shares of company stock worth $8,757,848 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.