Tesco (LON:TSCO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price (up previously from GBX 305 ($3.99)) on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 278.80 ($3.64).

Get Tesco alerts:

TSCO opened at GBX 216.10 ($2.82) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 228.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 232.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.89. Tesco has a 1-year low of GBX 187.05 ($2.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 260.10 ($3.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.