Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) Trading 4.2% Higher

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28, 500,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 614,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.49.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,072.60% and a negative return on equity of 118.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 803.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 103,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 210,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 73,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 38.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

