Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TXRH. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.70.

TXRH traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.42. 854,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.55. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $49.77 and a 52-week high of $75.24.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.11 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,277,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth $1,252,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth $3,272,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 308,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,167,000 after buying an additional 77,200 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 29,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

