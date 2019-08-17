The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.50.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $21.71 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 65.40%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Pamela L. Bentley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $197,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,377.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 13,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $303,950.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 133,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 994,829 shares of company stock valued at $93,013,243.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 19,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

