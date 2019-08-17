The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Director Frank Addante Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Director Frank Addante sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,724,798.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frank Addante also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Frank Addante sold 12,500 shares of The Rubicon Project stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $85,250.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Frank Addante sold 12,500 shares of The Rubicon Project stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $73,000.00.

NYSE RUBI traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,456. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average is $6.42.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $37.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. S Squared Technology LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project during the first quarter worth $514,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project during the second quarter worth $64,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project during the first quarter worth $86,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 362,122 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 140.3% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 253,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 147,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RUBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Rubicon Project from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

