Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Theravance Biopharma has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.25.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $35.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.92 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 369.67% and a negative return on equity of 2,631.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,422,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,610,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,587,000 after acquiring an additional 116,009 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

See Also: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.