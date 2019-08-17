TheStreet Downgrades Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Gabelli restated a buy rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $545.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98. Flushing Financial has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $26.82.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 16.94%. Analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 82,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.