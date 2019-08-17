Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits Market Cap of $22.23 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 17th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $22.23 million and $587,243.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007393 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000199 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001772 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.