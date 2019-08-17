Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:TWM)

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd (TSE:TWM) – Cormark cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.02.

Get Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure alerts:

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$123.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$74.80 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$2.05 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$2.10 to C$1.85 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$2.10 to C$1.85 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a research note on Friday.

TWM opened at C$1.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.18 million and a PE ratio of 43.60. Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure has a twelve month low of C$1.06 and a twelve month high of C$1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

About Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas liquids (NGLs) primarily in North America. The company transports ethane, propane, butane, and natural gasoline through gathering systems, processing plants, and pipelines.

Featured Article: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.