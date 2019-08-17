TigerLogic (OTCMKTS:TIGR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.66

TigerLogic Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIGR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and traded as high as $4.35. TigerLogic shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 373,721 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63.

TigerLogic (OTCMKTS:TIGR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.60 million for the quarter.

TigerLogic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TIGR)

TigerLogic Corporation is engaged in the design, development, sale and support of Postano, a socialmedia content aggregation and visualization platform. Postano is sold through the Company’s sales personnel located in the United States, as well as through co-marketing arrangements with third parties.

