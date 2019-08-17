TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 80.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 978,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,300 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.92% of Smartsheet worth $47,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 11.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $517,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $695,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $3,629,000. 56.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 14,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $757,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kara Hamilton sold 7,500 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $313,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,832,589 shares of company stock worth $473,052,550 in the last quarter. 24.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SMAR stock traded up $3.01 on Friday, hitting $49.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,309. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.41. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -79.58 and a beta of 2.00. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $55.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.65 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 34.42% and a negative net margin of 30.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

