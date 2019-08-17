TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,890 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $27,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCMP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,502,000 after buying an additional 81,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,122,000 after purchasing an additional 61,164 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,982,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP traded up $4.53 on Friday, hitting $122.79. The company had a trading volume of 140,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,415. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.68. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $82.24 and a 1 year high of $129.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $271.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.80 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 11.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCMP shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.28, for a total value of $324,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,541.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $357,963.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,804.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,816,932. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

