TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 165,500 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $38,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,824,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $811,304,000 after buying an additional 1,177,867 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8,174.4% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 843,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,427,000 after acquiring an additional 832,967 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,343,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $63,974,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 296.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 750,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,860,000 after acquiring an additional 561,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 25,260 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $3,189,580.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 7,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $912,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,592.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,452 shares of company stock worth $29,731,399. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BR traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.22. 534,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.34 and a 1-year high of $138.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.61% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 41.63%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

