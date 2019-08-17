TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 660,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,803 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $40,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in RPM International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in RPM International by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in RPM International by 5,704.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 531,726 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RPM International alerts:

In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $73,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,299.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RPM traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.23. 1,846,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,152. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.95 and a 52-week high of $69.62.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.