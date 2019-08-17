TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Rexnord worth $60,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,878,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,058,000 after purchasing an additional 33,640 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,408,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,549,000 after purchasing an additional 173,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,984,000 after purchasing an additional 67,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 5.8% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,022,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,056,000 after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $820,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,238,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $146,453.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,628.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,727 shares of company stock worth $4,358,529. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Rexnord from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NYSE RXN traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $26.07. 519,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,437. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Rexnord Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.11.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $508.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.98 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rexnord Corp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

