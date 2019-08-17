TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 98,375 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novocure were worth $56,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Novocure by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 21,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,750. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.83 and a beta of 2.46. Novocure Ltd has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $94.55.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.98 million. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 31.80% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novocure Ltd will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 target price on Novocure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Novocure from $63.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush downgraded Novocure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Novocure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other news, Director Charles G. Phillips III sold 95,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $4,961,367.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,323.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William F. Doyle sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $100,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 894,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,501,295.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,966 shares of company stock valued at $44,624,183 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

