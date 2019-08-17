TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 85,215 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,215 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Littelfuse worth $44,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,039,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,564,000 after purchasing an additional 126,825 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2,509.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 70,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 68,246 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 168,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,845,000 after buying an additional 51,048 shares during the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Ian Highley sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $163,468.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,887.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.33.

LFUS traded up $5.38 on Friday, reaching $156.73. The company had a trading volume of 191,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,677. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.80 and a fifty-two week high of $228.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.58 and its 200 day moving average is $180.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.