TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 939,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,869,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Chewy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at $14,180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at $2,117,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at $415,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at $320,000. 0.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $1,980,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 152,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,000.

NYSE CHWY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.94. 1,635,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,905. Chewy Inc has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $41.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.01.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chewy Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush set a $30.00 target price on shares of Chewy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.