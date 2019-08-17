TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) PT Set at €37.50 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €37.50 ($43.60) price target on TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.50 ($34.30) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €31.50 ($36.63) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €30.20 ($35.12).

Get TLG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of ETR:TLG opened at €27.15 ($31.57) on Tuesday. TLG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €21.14 ($24.58) and a twelve month high of €28.10 ($32.67). The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of €26.72 and a 200-day moving average of €26.50.

About TLG Immobilien

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for TLG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.