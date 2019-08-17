Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Tower Resources PLC (LON:TRP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.72. Tower Resources shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 173,789 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 million and a P/E ratio of -0.73.

About Tower Resources (LON:TRP)

Tower Resources Plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 11,809 square kilometers located in the offshore South Africa.

