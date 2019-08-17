TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta’s FY2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.50.

TransAlta stock opened at C$8.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.63. TransAlta has a one year low of C$5.44 and a one year high of C$10.14.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$648.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.11%.

In related news, Senior Officer Todd John Stack bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,805.78.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

