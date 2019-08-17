Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of TRT stock opened at GBX 71.50 ($0.93) on Tuesday. Transense Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 74.23 ($0.97). The stock has a market cap of $11.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 63.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.30.

About Transense Technologies

Transense Technologies plc develops, manufactures, and sells wireless and battery-less sensor systems using surface acoustic wave technology primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, SAWsense and Translogik. The company offers tire management solutions for the mining, earth-moving, and construction environments, which include wireless tire temperature and pressure monitoring systems, tread depth, and pressure and temperature data collection tools for truck, bus, and off-the-road vehicle tire inspections; and radio frequency identification tags, patches, and UHF readers for tires and general asset tracking.

