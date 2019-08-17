Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) shares rose 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.51, approximately 1,305,061 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 493,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

TGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gruss & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 904,049 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,898,000 after acquiring an additional 141,191 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 39,519 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

