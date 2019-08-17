Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

TRVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Trevena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on Trevena and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trevena presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $81.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.42.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 133,510 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 99,688 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

