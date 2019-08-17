TRON Market Capitalization Achieves $1.13 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. TRON has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $353.19 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges including WazirX, Mercatox, LBank and Bibox. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00269166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.05 or 0.01294944 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023538 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00094730 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000431 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00019586 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, IDAX, Zebpay, Fatbtc, Coinnest, Binance, Bitbns, HitBTC, DigiFinex, CoinBene, Huobi, Allcoin, Bitfinex, ChaoEX, Cobinhood, OKEx, IDCM, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OTCBTC, RightBTC, Braziliex, Rfinex, WazirX, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptomate, Exmo, Livecoin, Coindeal, Tidex, Neraex, CoinEgg, CoinFalcon, Kryptono, YoBit, CoinTiger, Bibox, Liqui, LBank, Bit-Z, Sistemkoin, DragonEX, CoinExchange, Ovis, Exrates, Cryptopia, Upbit, BitForex, Tokenomy, CoinEx, Mercatox, BitFlip, Trade Satoshi, Hotbit, LiteBit.eu, Liquid, Indodax, Koinex, Coinrail, Gate.io, OEX, Bithumb, BTC-Alpha, Bittrex, LATOKEN and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

