TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires New Position in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,950 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.15. 308,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.88. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $48.74. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.65.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.47. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 6,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,679.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.