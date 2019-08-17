TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 1,339 Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNCL. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 245,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $38.73. 233,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,043. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $42.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.33.

