TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 385 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

IWM stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.63. The stock had a trading volume of 22,783,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,533,582. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.94. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $125.81 and a 52-week high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

