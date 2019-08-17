TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $947,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Visa to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.46.

Shares of V traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,179,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,288,542. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $184.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

In related news, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

