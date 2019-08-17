TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $40,000 in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Avery Dennison by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,705,000 after purchasing an additional 95,641 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $10,137,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Avery Dennison by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.06 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.23.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 50,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total transaction of $5,810,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 158,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,397,902.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 5,027 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $588,963.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,411.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,252 shares of company stock worth $8,721,924. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.98. 463,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,124. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.15. Avery Dennison Corp has a one year low of $82.89 and a one year high of $120.65. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 52.67% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.28%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

