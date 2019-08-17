TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Invests $51,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.10. 6,260,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,542. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.56.

